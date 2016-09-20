Tiong welcomes Mawan, friends to rejoin SPDP

KUCHING: Partyless Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom and his supporters from Teras can breathe a huge sigh of relief as they are now welcomed back to their former party – SPDP.

SPDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said Mawan and his supporters were welcome to rejoin the party “as they have never been enemies”.

“Tan Sri William Mawan and his supporters will be welcome back without any conditions because SPDP doesn’t belong to me. But the supreme council will convene a meeting if they are really serious in joining us back,” Tiong told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

He stressed that even though Mawan was SPDP’s former president, he (Tiong) will have to let the supreme council determine what kind of post is suitable for Mawan.

“As for his supporters, we also welcome them. But we have to screen them first before we can accept them to ensure that they comply with the Barisan Nasional (BN) principles,” said the Bintulu MP.

This latest news from Tiong could open ways for Teras members to finally become BN members as Teras remained just a BN-friendly party because SPDP had objected to its admission into BN.

Faced with such a scenario, Mawan and his supporters tried to join PBB but were turned down because PBB could not accept them en bloc. This was confirmed by PBB secretary-general Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom last week, when asked of their possible entry into PBB. Dr Rundi had said PBB could only take them in as long as they are partyless and they would be treated individually and not as a group.

According to Dr Rundi, PBB would not look at them as Teras members but rather as new members without any conditions.

“We treat them just like any new members, everyone has to undergo the same procedure, from ‘ranting’ (grassroots’ level) to ‘cawangan’ (branch level) to ‘MKT’ (supreme council),” explained Dr Rundi.

Due to the pre-condition, Dr Rundi said it was up to them to choose which component parties they would join as it would be almost impossible for Teras to join BN.

It is understood that Teras now has some 30,000 members. It is also understood that some Teras members are holding another solidarity reunion here today (Sept 20), said to be a follow-up to their successful reunion in Saratok on July 31 and Sibu (Aug 27). A bigger do will be held sometime end of the year.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had said that it would be a great hurdle for both Teras and UPP to be accepted into the state BN due to the ‘principle of unanimity’ which governed the very fabric of BN.

“As long as they support BN, that’s all I request. But if they request to join BN, SPDP will object, SUPP will object. And because of the unanimity principle, they will not be admitted into BN. And if they object, there’s nothing I can do,” Adenan had told The Borneo Post in an exclusive interview at his residence last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Teras leader based in Miri, Narmal Singh, said he welcomed any move to reconcile and work as a team.

“Politics is the art of the possibility. There are no permanent enemies or foes in politics. What is important, we (SPDP and Teras members) are all in the BN family. We have common understanding. What is paramount is the BN spirit. If we can be friends and indulge in less politicking, why not? This is all done in the interest of the people and to strengthen the BN,” said Narmal, who was a former SPDP supreme council member.