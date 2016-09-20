Uggah: Dayaks must take education seriously

MIRI: Dayak-based organisations must help drum the importance of education into Dayak children as they still lag far behind those from Chinese and Malay families.

In making the call, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the Dayaks must get their act right quickly because their children were no longer merely competing with children from other races in Sarawak or Malaysia.

“They have to compete with global players for most necessities and luxuries in life; therefore, take education as a serious component of Dayak vision and mission and help Dayak children excel in their studies,” he said at Dayak Association Miri’s ‘2016 Appreciation and Installation Night’ here on Sunday.

His text-of-speech was read by former Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu.

Uggah, however, was glad that more than 50 Dayak students scored straight As in last year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), and hoped the number would grow in future.

“SPM is considered an important, if not the most important, basic academic qualification for all Malaysian children.

“As a wise saying goes, education is more valuable than money in the long run.”

The immense importance of education is reflected in the federal government’s annual budget.

Every year, about a quarter of the budget is set aside for education, he said.

At the gathering, Jabu, on behalf of Uggah, announced a RM50,000 grant for DAM.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of certificate-of-appointment to 46 DAM committee members for the 2016-2017 term.

Jabu, who is DAM’s patron, also presented cash incentives to members’ children who did well in last year’s public examinations.

Among those present were Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, DAM president Serawa Budol, political secretary to the Chief Minister, Datuk Robert Laing Anyi, and Tipun Penan Development Association president Temenggong Datuk Hasan Sui.