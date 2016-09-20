Unimas, Forest Dept partner in scientific expedition to Dered Krian National Park

Jack (second right) presents a memento to Othman (second left) at the ceremony, as Mohd Effendi (left) and Runi look on. Mohd Effendi, Othman, Jack and Runi (seated, third to sixth left, respectively) with members of the scientific expedition members.

BAU: The scientific expedition to Dered Krian National Park, located near Serikin town, is hoped to yield the discovery of new endemic species of flora and fauna in its limestone forests.

The expedition by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and state Forest Department kicked off yesterday and would run till Sept 30.

It involves 55 staff members of the department, and 88 participants from the university.

State Forest Department director Sapuan Ahmad said it was high time to study, create a systematic inventory and establish a more comprehensive ‘Limestone Forest Management and Conservation Master Plan for Sarawak’.

“Sarawak is famous for its diverse and unique biology resources. Limestone forests have a huge potential for attention because it is rich with flora and fauna,” he said at the launch of the expedition at Unimas Staff Training Centre here yesterday.

His text of speech was read by acting deputy forestry director I, Jack Liam.

Sapuan said using the Wind Cave and Fairy Cave as examples, the expedition might discover areas of interest that could contribute to the socio-economic improvement of local residents.

The launch was also attended by expedition advisor Assoc Prof Dr Othman Bojo together with expedition heads – Unimas’ Resource Science and Technology, Plant Science and Environmental Ecology Department senior lecturer Dr Mohd Effendi Wasli; and state Forest Department research, development and innovation senior director Runi Sylvester Pungga.

This is their first expedition to Dered Krian National Park. Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) explored the area around 2001 to 2003 before its gazettement as national park, having discovered several new species of plants and freshwater crabs.

In his speech, Othman said that it had always been the aim for universities to work hand-in-hand with government agencies and in their case, they were fortunate to be able to work with the Forest Department.

“Sometimes, we don’t realise there is a new species right at our backyard. Unfortunately, not many people are doing this research,” he said.

He added that Unimas would celebrate its silver anniversary soon and they are considering another expedition to commemorate that event.