Unregistered homestay, guest house to be blacklisted

KUCHING: The Sarawak Tourism Ministry will blacklist the names of homestay and guest house operators in the state who do not register their business.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also the State Tourism Minister, said this was to safeguard the state’s tourism industry and also ensure safety of tourists and visitors staying at the premises.

Explaning, he said there were operators who converted their premises into homestays or guest houses without the approval of the relevant authorities, including the Fire Department, and had no insurance coverage.

“All the operators have to be registered with the Tourism Ministry, and are required to comply with the stipulated regulations set by the authorities, like the local government,” he added.

He said this at a media conference after a meeting with Kuching South City Council, Kuching North City Commission and Padawan Municipal Council members from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) here yesterday.

Abang Johari said the Tourism Ministry was monitoring the operators concerned.

He suggested the Sarawak Tourism Board to strengthen its online system and list the names of the errant operators on guest houses and homestays in the state.

“We tell the tour operators not to bring tourists to these homestays and guesthouses,” he added. — Bernama