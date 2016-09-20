Use MRP grants wisely, responsibly, Orang Ulu community heads told

MIRI: The Orang Ulu community leaders have been reminded to utilise the Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants from the government wisely and responsibly.

Baram MP Anyi Ngau, who made this call, stressed that such assistance must never be abused as it is meant to benefit the intended recipients, such as church, school and village committees, as well as NGOs (non-governmental organisation).

“Use these funds to develop your villages, or to organise activities that will benefit all members of the community.

“In this respect, I would like to advise the community leaders to use the funds channelled through you wisely. The leaders refer to those heading the church, PTAs (parents-teachers associations) in Baram, and also the women’s bureaus of some Orang Ulu-based associations.

“What is given to me by the BN (Barisan Nasional) government is what I give to you today,” he said in his opening remarks prior to presenting MRP grants to recipients at Beluru District Office on Friday.

Anyi pointed out that the funds amounting to RM300,000 would be channelled to 70 recipients consisting of 30 villages, a number of churches, the PTAs of several schools and also the women’s bureau of various Orang Ulu associations in Baram.

He also assured those who had yet to receive the MRP grant that he would review their applications next year.

“The allocation that was given to me this time is not enough,” he said.

The handover was witnessed by some 200 guests including Pemanca Enggah Mugak, former penghulu Ela Bong, Penghulu Patrick Jelaman, Penghulu Kalang and Councillor Simson Njok Lenjau.