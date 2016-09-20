Water polo making a comeback

KUCHING: The 59th MILO/PRAM Malaysia Water Polo Championships, which ended at the Pandelela Rinong State Aquatics Centre on Sunday, was the first major tournament in the state after more than 15 years.

“This sport (water polo) is still relatively unknown here in the state. We want to promote it more to youngsters in the state and hope that we can find local talents who can be good in water polo in the future,” Amateur Swimming Association of Sarawak (Asas) president Dato Wee Hong Seng said when officiating the closing ceremony.

The state association is stepping up to promote the sport.

Earlier this year, a federal directive called for all aquatic sports in the country to be governed by a single regulatory body.

It followed that swimming, diving and water polo are now under the Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM) at the national level and Asas at the state level.

Wee wants state officials to come up with a development plan for water polo including preparing state players for the next Sukma if the sport is included.

Sarawak’s lack of experience in the sport was obvious during the tournament as the state teams finished last in both the men and women’s competition.

Negeri Sembilan and Malacca emerged as champions for men (six teams) and women (five teams) respectively.

Sarawak did not enter a team for the Boys U-15 category which was won by Perak with four teams competing.

Wee added that a major reason why it took so many years for the state to host such a tournament was the lack of a suitable venue until the completion of the Pandelela Rinong State Aquatics Centre this year.