Wounded NY bomb suspect stretchered into ambulance: CNN footage

Law inforcement officers secure the area where they allegedly arrested terror suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami following a shootout in Linden, New Jersey, on September 19, 2016 -AFP photo

NEW YORK: The suspect wanted in connection with weekend bombings in New York and New Jersey was shown being stretchered into an ambulance Monday after being wounded following a shootout with police, CNN footage showed.

Ahmad Khan Rahami had a bloodied bandage on his right arm and moved his head from side to side, his eyes open and torso partially covered in a blanket, as he was stretchered into an ambulance in Linden, New Jersey, according to the footage. -AFP

