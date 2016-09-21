1.2 million Malaysians do not have driving licence — RTD Chief

PADANG BESAR: The Road Transport Department (RTD) is conducting a campaign to get 1.2 Malaysians without a driving licence to apply for them.

Its director-general, Datuk Nadzri Siron said they wanted to know the reasons why these people do not possess a driving licence despite being eligible for a licence.

“The RTD wants to know whether they do not want to drive, do not have a vehicle or dependent on public transport.

“We have to trace them to avoid problems, especially if they drive without a driving licence,” he said after the closing of the RTD National Cadet Camp 2016 by Deputy Minister of Transport, Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi at Kem Tasoh yesterday.

Nadzri said this was in line with the Road Safety Plan 2014-2020 which set a target to reduce up to 50 per cent of fatal accidents in this country.

“Of the total number of cases, some 62 per cent involved motorcycles.”

The government must ensure that the public and the next generation of Malaysians possess attitudes and practices that prioritise road safety and compliance with the law.

“There are 18.8 million registered vehicles that are still active and they involve 14 million drivers,” he added.

According to statistics, a total of 6,700 fatal accidents were recorded last year. Of the number, some 30 percent involved school students. — Bernama