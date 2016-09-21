10 teams vying for Kuching-LSC title

KUCHING: It is called the Kuching-LSC League as Kuching Division Football Association (KDFA) wants to recognise Lea Sports Centre’s (LSC) support for its football tournament every year.

LSC managing director Raymond Sim Hee Pang said that he believed the tournament could unearth more talented players with the potential to play Sarawak.

Yesterday, he handed over the league trophy to the KDFA president Rakawi Ibrahim while KDFA secretary Abg Mohd Zaki Abg Abdillah and his staff attended a simple ceremony at the LSC premises on the Upper Ground Floor of the Sarawak Plaza Shopping Complex here.

LSC are sponsoring prizes for the league in the form of trophies, medals and cash vouchers.

LSC branded product Starsport is the official attire for the tournament organising committee.

Matches of the Kuching-LSC league, which kicked off on Sept 17, are played at Stadium Negeri Sarawak,Padang C and Padang D on Wednesday and the weekend.

The 10 competing teams are DBKU, JPAM, IEM, SEG FC, Kelab Sukan Kommuniti Satok, OBYU FC, AXIS FC, Borneo Island FC, Rias FC and Petra Giant FC.