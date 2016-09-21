224 evacuated in Selangor after high tide causes floods

SHAH ALAM: Floods triggered by the high-tide phenomenon forced the evacuation of 224 people from 52 families to three relief centres in Selangor overnight.

The evacuees were from Kampung Sungai Air Tawar, Sabak Bernam (57 residents), Kampung Tok Muda, Kapar, Klang (152) and Kampung Tok Adam, Tanjong Karang (15), said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Mohd Sani Harul.

The relief centres were opened at the Kampung Tok Muda hall, Lorong Hamzah 2 community hall in Kampung Tok Adam and Sungai Air Tawar community hall.

“Several other areas in the Klang, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam districts were also affected by floods but no one was evacuated,” he said in a statement yesterday.

These areas were Kampung Sungai Pinang, Pulau Indah, Jalan Klang, Banting, Pandamaran, Taman Selat Damai amd Port Klang in the Klang district; Bagan Pasir Penambang town in the Kuala Selangor district and Tebuk Mendeleng and Sungai Lang in the Sabak Bernam district, he said.

Mohd Sani said the Sepang and Kuala Langat districts were unaffected by floods.

He advised people living near rivers and the sea to remain alert and take precautionary measures against the possibility of floods over the next few days. — Bernama