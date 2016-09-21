AG gets nod to commence committal proceedings against Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today granted leave to the Attorney-General (AG) to initiate committal proceedings against Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng over his statements relation to his corruption case.

Judge Datuk Hanipah Farikullah made the decision in her chambers today after hearing submissions by Senior Federal Counsel (SFC) Datuk Amarjeet Singh, who represented AG Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali.

Also present were SFC Suzana Atan, Shamsul Bolhassan and Alice Yoke.

Speaking to reporters later, Amarjeet Singh said the court granted leave to the AG to commit Lim for making allegations that he (Lim) had scandalised the courts and interfered with the administration of justice.

“It is concerning certain statements that Lim made in a press statement after he was charged that appeared in social media,” he said, adding that he will file the court papers relation to the commital proceeding against Lim within two weeks.-Bernama