Analysts expects strong fresh fruit bunch rebound for TSH next year

KUCHING: A strong rebound of TSH Resources Bhd’s (TSH) fresh fruit bunch (FFB) is expected by analysts in financial year 2017 (FY17).

The research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) recently met up with TSH and gathered that the company’s fFFB volume i expected to decline slightly by up to five per cent in FY16.

“This is caused by the severe impact of El Nino on TSH plantation estates,” it said.

This was within MIDF Research’s expectation as the research arm had factored in the six per cent (FFB) volume decline for FY16.

On another note, MIDF Research said that the TSH joint venture (JV) with Wilmar has performed well in the first half of 2016 (1H16) with profit before tax (PBT) of RM5.2 million.

“This is a significant improvement against RM1.2 million loss before tax (LBT) in 1H15,” the research arm said.

MIDF Research gathered that the crude palm oil (CPO) export tax has improved the profitability of the JV.

It recalled that the TSH JV with Wilmar is mainly involved in refining of crude palm oil and kernel crushing.

“The JV operates a refinery and kernel crushing plant which is located at Kunak Jaya, Sabah,” it added.

For earnings estimates, MIDF Research maintained its FY16/FY17 core net profit (CNP) at RM98.9 million/RM126.9 million.

The research arm said that key assumptions were average CPO price of RM2,450 per metric tonne (MT) for both years.

As for FFB production, the research arm assumed FY16/FY17 volume of 610,000/740,000.

Overall, MIDF Research’s target price of RM2.10 per share was based on unchanged price earnings (PE) of 22.3-fold (mean valuation) on FY17 earnings per share (EPS) of 9.44 sen.

The research arm’s ‘neutral’ recommendation was also maintained.

“On the positive side, TSH’s young tree age profile of approximately 7.3 years old should allow them to register better FFB growth in the long run.

“However, short-term earnings may still be affected by low FFB volume,” it said.