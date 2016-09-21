Anwar planned to topple Dr Mahathir since 1998, says witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was yesterday told that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had planned to topple former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad since 1998.

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, 43, an officer with Special Affairs Department’s (JASA) think tank, said this was told to him by Anwar’s political secretary Mohamad Ezam Mohd Nor when they met at a hotel in Batu Pahat, Johor Bharu, that year.

“Mohamad Ezam told me and two others on Anwar’s plan and also said that Anwar, who was deputy prime minister then, could not work with Dr Mahathir.

“Mohamad Ezam told us Anwar could not stand Mahathir anymore and did not agree with the economic and political policies brought by Dr Mahathir,” he during examination-in-chief by defence counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

Lokman was testifying as the defence’s fourth witness on the second day of the hearing of a RM100 million defamation suit filed by Anwar, who was also former opposition leader but currently serving a five-year jail sentence for sodomy, against Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. Lokman, who is also an Umno Youth executive committee member, said Mohamad Ezam had once also tried to persuade him to be part of the plot so that Anwar could become Umno president.

He said that he had met a special officer to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (presently Deputy Prime Minister) the same year (1998) to seek clarification whether Anwar intended to backstab Dr Mahathir or it was Mohamad Ezam’s plan.

Lokman said the special officer confirmed that it was Anwar’s plan.

Lokman also told the court that he was at Anwar’s official residence on Sept 2 1998 when three police officers handed a letter to Anwar on his sacking as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

“I am saying he (Anwar) was sacked as he was moving to topple Dr Mahathir,” he said.

Lokman said that he was also sacked from Umno on Oct 6 1998 after Anwar was fired from his posts Sept 2 1998.

“After that I joined PKR and was once appointed as PKR Youth secretary but was dropped from the party in 2004 for criticising its leadership,” he said, adding that he had idolised Anwar then. Lokman later rejoined Umno.

The hearing before Judicial Commissioner Azizul Azmi Adnan resumes on Khamis.

Khairy was also present in court yesterday. He had testified as the defence’s first witness on Tuesday.

On March 7, 2008, Anwar filed a suit against Khairy and demanded RM100 million in damages, alleging that the then Umno Youth vice-chief had uttered defamatory words against him in a ‘ceramah’ (speech) in Lembah Pantai on February 20, 2008.

Anwar claimed that the defamatory words and a video clip entitled ‘Anwar and kin no threat’ was posted on several websites, including Malaysiakini.

Khairy is represented by Muhammad Shafee and counsel Sarah Abishegam. — Bernama