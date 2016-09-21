Artiste recounts close brush with death during filming of music video in Australia

KUCHING: Jessie Chung risked her life to complete the filming of her latest music video, following the release of her new English album ‘There You Are’, which hit 250,000 views on YouTube in less than two weeks.

According to publicity release yesterday, the local self-made artiste went to Australia to film the video for her second single ‘Drive My Heart’. With higher expectation from the director this time, Chung went all out. In one of the scenes, she drove speedily along a narrow road snaking across a mountain range. This footage required her to manoeuvre her way over a lot of twists and turns while singing before the camera.

It was a risky shot as Chung came close to colliding with oncoming vehicles several times – one had her avoiding an oncoming car just in the nick of time.

“Both Chung and the director turned pale after that close brush with death. However, Chung was determined to finish the filming,” the statement said.

In another scene, Chung lost her balance and slipped downhill during a shooting near the edge of a ravine. Had it not been for a crew member who managed to get hold of the artiste in time, the session would have been a tragic disaster. Chung suffered some cuts and bruises from the fall, but she insisted on continuing the shooting.

“Despite facing a lot of challenges during filming, including one being run in the studio where she sustained a bad bruise, Chung endured the pain and insisted for the production team to continue shooting as she did not want to delay them. “It was the thoughts of fans, friends and family members that gave her such strong spirit and determination to pull through the arduous process of filming,” the statement said.

Chung was eager to see ‘Drive My Heart’ music video to come into realisation.