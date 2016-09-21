Authorities working together to curb crime activities — Bau police chief

BAU: The authorities here are coordinating efforts to reduce crime activities in the district.

According to Bau District police chief DSP Mohd Sabri Zainol, the authorities like the Malaysian Armed Forces and their counterparts in Indonesia were working closely together to curb crimes like motorcycles and vehicles theft, and drug-related activities.

The close working relationship also include authorities like Customs and Immigration departments from both countries manning the border in Bau.

“In our effort to curb crime activities in the district (Bau), we are coordinating the effort with the authorities from both countries manning the border, apart from working with Padawan and Kuching district police to hold roadblocks,” he told reporters here yesterday after he attended a meeting with Bau District Officer Inting Nyami to announce the Tasik Biru Festival 2016 to be held on Sept 30 to Oct 2.

Sabri also said the police were seeking assistance from Salcra in the district to erect gates to their oil palm plantation to prevent motorcycle thieves from escaping to a neighbouring country.

He said the good road network at oil palm plantations were being used by thieves to bring the stolen motorcycles to a neighbouring country.

On crime in the district, Sabri said the trend was rising, but ‘under control’.

“Generally, there is an upward trend in crime activities like motorcycles and property theft, but it is under control,” he said without disclosing the statistics.

Sabri also told reporters that illegal gold mining in the district was strictly under control.