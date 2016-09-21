Awie to perform at Samarahan Bike Fest

KUCHING: Popular rock singer Awie is set to rock the stage at the 5th Samarahan Bike Fest at Aiman Mall, Kota Samaraha this Saturday (Sept 24), starting 9pm.

Organised by Tegar Bikers Motor Club, Awie’s appearance at Kota Samarahan will attract tens of thousands of fans that will surely enliven the fest this year.

According to chairman of Samarahan Bike Fest, Afiq Fikri Ibrahim, they were pleased to announce that Awie would make a special appearance and perform on stage.

“The 5th Samarahan Bike Fest stage will surely be merrier with the presence of the country’s popular rock singer. I hope this event will be one of the most talked-about events this year,” he said.

The performance is to take place in conjunction with the 5th Samarahan Bike Fest to be held from Sept 23 to 25 which aims at gathering motorcycle enthusiasts from Brunei, Kalimantan Indonesia, Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak.

“We expect about 60,000 visitors to the fifth edition of the event. Through this programme, we hope to be able to transform Kota Samarahan into the main centre for motorcycle enthusiasts from all over Borneo,” he added.

Afiq added that whenever the festival was being organised by Tegar Bikers Motor Club it would surely bring about a distinctive charm to strengthen the festival.

“The difference in this year festival lies in the activities to be featured and I wish to emphasise that Samarahan Bike Fest is a cornerstone for society, and in particular motorcycle enthusiasts, to get close to each other during the festival.