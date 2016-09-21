CAP wants Health Ministry to amend Schedule 13 regarding dental services

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) has called for the tightening of Schedule 13 of the Private Hospitals and Other Private Healthcare Facilities (Amendment) Order 2013, to prevent the public from taking fake dental solutions.

Its president SM Idris said the consumer body was shocked with the recent reports highlighting people being duped into taking fake dental solutions due to their high costs at licensed private clinics.

“We call upon the health ministry to regulate the fees for all procedures (basic or specialised), set a price range for dental services and make it a requirement for private dental clinics to display their fees on the board,” he told a press conference, here, yesterday.

Idris said CAP had raised the issue 16 years ago and now, the public was still facing the same issue as no serius action had been taken.Currently, under Schedule 13, the only items that are being regulated are the consultation fees and fees for basic dental procedures.

Idris said the people were being lured into using the services of fake dentists because of the affordable fees offered compared to the fees set by genuine dentists.

“However, those who use such services are exposed to health risks such as HIV, tooth decay, hepatitis and gum infection as the procedures are done by unqualified dentists,” he said.

Currently, the cost for a dental brace placement is between RM3,000 and RM4,000 and a fake dentist offers the procedure for a way to cheaper fees.

“People nowadays always look for a cheaper solution and many clinics do not display the prices for many dental procedures and patients are often not informed of the price prior to surgery or procedure,” he said. — Bernama