Celebrate Japanese pop culture at CXM 2016 this Oct 8-9

MIRI: The Bintang Megamall here will partner Naja Entreprise to host this year’s ‘Collection Exhibition Miri’ (CXM) next month.

This announcement is good news to fans of anime, comics, ‘cosplay’ (costume role-play), games, ‘Gunpla’ (Gundam plastic mechanical model) and everything related to Japanese pop culture.

The CXM 2016 will run from Oct 8 to 9.

“Over these two days, visitors get to experience and celebrate the Japanese pop culture where there will be various contests, exhibition of toys, live music performances, interactive workshops, meet-and-greet sessions, sushi-making demonstrations and other attractions for the whole family,” Bintang Megamall Miri event manager Allen Wong said during a press conference on CXM 2016 yesterday.

Moreover, the two-day would be part of the mall’s lineup of activities marking its 20th anniversary this year, he added.

On CXM 2016, Wong said it would feature prominent ‘cosplay’ celebrities —namely Rinoa Kanzaki of Japan, Koyuki Yukihime of Thailand and Malaysia’s own Hakken.

“We are proud to feature these cosplayers here and I’m sure local fans would be thrilled to have an opportunity to meet, get autographs from and take pictures with them,” he said.

The event would also have something special for the children’s visitors, Wong highlighted.

“CXM 2016 is proud to present the ‘Mascot Mania’ which features life-sized mascots of many popular anime, cartoon and superhero characters.

For fans of cosplay, Gunpla and Cardfight Vanguard, they can enter competitions that offer prizes worth up to RM3,000.

“If you’re a diehard fan of Japanese pop culture, you’d want to be at this event,” said Wong.

For more details on CXM 2016, surf online via https://www.facebook.com/cxmiri/ or contact Robin Lee at 013-8484984 / 085-663900, or Debbie Joseph (014-9980710).