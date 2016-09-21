Chairman: Increased membership good for association

MIRI: The membership of Miri Hainan Association has increased tremendously by 20 per cent over the span of one year.

The association’s chairman Loong Siew Kong views the large increase as positive because it will enable the association to be more active and greatly change how the association works, especially with more young people joining it.

“In the past, people viewed Chinese associations as old people’s association.

“No doubt, addition of young people is very important as it will bring changes to the association and the Chinese community as a whole,” said Loong in his speech when addressing the Miri Hainan Association Members Night cum Senior Citizens Appreciation Night.

The dinner was held here last Sunday and was attended by more than 500 members.

The night also saw the preliminary round of the National Hainan Cultural Talents competition, in which six talented members of the association participated.

The competition saw contestants belting out Hainan folk songs.

Champion Chiam Yee Fong and first runner-up Phua Siew Nam beat other contestants to secure a place at the grand finale which will be held in Kuala Lumpur next month.

The grand finale is organised by Hainan Association of Selangor and Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

Also attending the dinner was organising chairman and Miri Hainan Association youth chief Chris Mok.