Clerk claims loss of RM10,000 in break-in

KUCHING: A clerk of an offshore company claims her house was broken into by robbers who carted away cash and valuables worth around RM10,000.

The victim, in her 50s, said she was sleeping when thieves entered her residence at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here about 3.30am yesterday.

She and her 19-year-old daughter were sleeping on the top floor of the double-storey house when they heard knocks on their locked bedroom door. They called the police.

According to Kuching District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, who confirmed to have received a report on the case, said the suspects made their entry into the room after breaking the door it with a gas cylinder.

“The suspects covered their faces with their shirts, wore gloves and were armed with knives.

“They made their way out after they took the victim’s belongings after they heard a car honk outside the house,” he said in a statement received here yesterday.

Among items carted away were a laptop, smart phone and some money.

Abang Ahmad said three suspects were involved; two of them spoke in Indonesian accent and one spoke in a local dialect.

He also said the suspect entered the house through the wire fencing and forced open the sliding door on the ground floor.

Initial investigation showed that the house had no grill, no alarm system and no CCTV installed at the place.

Both victims were unhurt in the incident and the police are continuing with their search.