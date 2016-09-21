Contractors worry about losing projects

MIRI: Rumours are spreading among Miri City Council’s contractors that the appointment of the new mayor and councillors may cause unfair screening/selection of contractors and the tendering procedure.

A contractor who wanted to be identified only as Lau called The Borneo Post yesterday to express his worry that the unfair procedure might cause him to lose his contract.

“I worked as MCC’s contractor for a few years now, and it has helped expand my company. My worry is that there have been rumours that the newly appointed councillors will reserve the contracts for their own company and a small company such as mine may risk being terminated.”

Lau claimed that several councillors, some of them members of the Tender Committee, were also contractors themselves.

“The reason of me approaching the news agency is to highlight our worry as contractors and to alert the mayor so that everyone gets a fair and just decision during the tendering procedure.”

However, mayor Adam Yii rubbished the claim and assured that the rumours will stay as rumours as the new Tender Committee led by him shall follow the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“It is only the first month after our appointment to office. So far, there are very few tenders being put up for public tender therefore, the contractors should not be too worried.”

The new Tender Committee consists of nine members with Yii as chairman and deputy mayor Cr Julaihi Mohamad as the vice chairman.

“The tender procedure must go through this committee for initial screening before proceeding to selection process. The consideration during the selection process is that if one of the councillors happens to be one of the contractors tendering for the contract, the councillor cannot attend the selection process to prevent any bias and unjust result.”

Yii explained that the standard procedure places the public’s interest first before the contractors’ to uphold the reputation of Miri City Council, saying the interests and welfare of the people is their primary consideration.