Cops nab ‘Holo’ gamblers at coffee shop

LIMBANG: Five men were apprehended for playing the gambling game known as ‘Holo’ when police raided a coffee shop at Kampung Babuluh, Tedungang here on Sunday.

The five aged between 20 and 24 years were detained around 9.50pm.

Limbang District police chief Supt Mohd Bukhori Saffai said the five were completely oblivious of the police’s arrival as they were so engrossed in the game.

“Various gambling paraphernalia were seized, including the ‘Holo’ set and table money amounting to RM170 and Brunei $55,” he said.

Mohd Bukhori added that a team from the Criminal Investigation Department led by Inspector Mohd Hairie conducted the raid.