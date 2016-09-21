Sarawak 

Cops nab ‘Holo’ gamblers at coffee shop

LIMBANG: Five men were apprehended for playing the gambling game known as ‘Holo’ when police raided a coffee shop at Kampung Babuluh, Tedungang here on Sunday.

The five aged between 20 and 24 years were detained around 9.50pm.

Limbang District police chief Supt Mohd Bukhori Saffai said the five were completely oblivious of the police’s arrival as they were so engrossed in the game.

“Various gambling paraphernalia were seized, including the ‘Holo’ set and table money amounting to RM170 and Brunei $55,” he said.

Mohd Bukhori added that a team from the Criminal Investigation Department led by Inspector Mohd Hairie conducted the raid.

 

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of