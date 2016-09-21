Couple arrested for drug possession

MIRI: A couple were arrested by the narcotic police for allegedly possessing and abusing drug at a house in Pujut 9 here on Monday.

The police also found a plastic packet containing crystalline substance believed to be syabu kept inside the drawer in one of the bedrooms.

The male suspect, 42, and his 39-year-old girlfriend were subsequently arrested and brought to the narcotic police station for a urine test, which later turned out to be amphetamine-positive.

The male suspect is being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drug Act ,1952 for drug possession, while his girlfriend is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the same act for abusing the substance.