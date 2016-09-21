DCCI to run trade mission trip to Thailand for members in December

KUCHING: The Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) will conduct a six-day, five-night tour to Thailand from Dec 5 to 10 this for members to explore business and trade opportunities there, especially in the northern region.

DCCI deputy president Kilat Beriak said the trip would also include a visit to Chiangmai, where parts of the programmes would include courtesy calls on provincial officials and relevant authorities, as well as prospective business matchmaking and networking sessions.

“The DCCI delegation will also have the opportunity to learn and understand more about the tourism, agriculture and home industries there – all of which play significant roles in contributing to Thailand’s steady economic development,” he said yesterday.

Kilat added that there would also be visits to the Sam Kham Pang Village – a local Thai community renowned for its production of traditional handicrafts, jewellery, paintings, umbrellas and also health products such as the ‘Royal Jelly’ honey.

“This is the fourth overseas business trip organised by DCCI. In 2012, we made a similar tour to Ho Chin Minh City (Vietnam), to Yangoon in Myanmar in 2014, and Taiwan in 2015.

“Each of these previous trips involved more than 50 entrepreneurs and professionals from all over Sarawak,” he said, adding that for the Thailand outing DCCI president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum would serve as the chef de mission of the DCCI delegates.

“A number of DCCI officials, professionals and businessmen have expressed their intention to join the tour.”

Kilat, who is also DCCI business development and overseas tour committee chairman, would be joined by DCCI secretary-general Libat Langub, treasurer Allan Keripin and supreme council member Dato Winsel Athos during the Thailand trip.

Members wishing to join the trip are advised to register with DCCI secretariat by calling 082-425821 / 082-424602.