Dengue cases showed decline last week — Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Dengue fever cases nationwide showed a drop last week, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said there were 2,095 cases recorded between Sept 4 and 10 compared to 2,143 cases in the previous week, a decrease of 48 cases or 2.2 per cent.

However, he said, seven states showed an increase in dengue fever cases last week, namely Johor with 31 cases (up by 21.7 per cent), Sabah 25 (25.3 per cent), Negeri Sembilan 23 (52.3 per cent), Perak 19 (46.3 per cent), Perlis 11 (100 per cent), Sarawak five (10.9 per cent) and Federal Territory of Labuan one (100 per cent).

From January until Sept 10, the cumulative cases of dengue fever nationwide amounted to 78,077, compared to 85,488 cases over the same period in 2015, a drop of 8.7 per cent (7,411 cases).

During the same period, the cumulative number of deaths from dengue fever was 176 compared to 234 over the same period in 2015, a decrease of 24.8 per cent (58 fatalities).

Dr Noor Hisham said that last week, there was also a decline in the number of dengue epidemic localities from 770 the previous week to 716 last week.

Reduced hotspots from 104 to 98 were reported in five states, namely Selangor (82 localities), Kelantan (seven), Johor (six), Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (two) and Sabah (one), he said.

He added that although dengue cases showed a declining trend currently, the people were advised not to be complacent as the number of cases could rise again if no preventive measures were taken by all parties concerned. — Bernama