Dog rescued after head got stuck in plastic container

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Wildlife Department rescue team on Monday rescued a dog whose head was stuck in a plastic container.

Plasty, as the rescue team named him, is now recovering at the SPCA KK kennel from the ordeal which could have cost him his life if not for the quick response by the rescuers.

Sabah Wildlife Department assistant director, Dr. Sen Nathan, posted about the rescue on his Facebook account and it went viral.

He said, “Rubbish is a global problem that not only affects ocean life and humans, but also man’s best friend, the humble dog. Yesterday, the Wildlife Rescue Unit received a call from a senior wildlife officer about a poor dog that had its head stuck in a rubbish container at Taman Inanam Laut, Inanam, no doubt carelessly and irresponsibly thrown by someone”.

According to him, a team headed by the department’s newest wildlife rescue vet, Dr. Nabila Sarkawi from Wildlife Rescue Unit at Lok Kawi Wildlife Park immediately rushed to the vicinity and took two hours to locate the poor dog.

Once located the dog was darted with a tranquilizer and the team immediately removed the plastic container from its head and commenced with giving life saving treatment .

“The dog was severely dehydrated and had probably not eaten or drank water for days. It was in a very bad state, would not have survived another 36 hours with the plastic container stuck around its head,” said Nabila.

“The dog was then brought to the SPCA KK kennel where it would receive further medical treatment and TLC (tender loving care) until it gets totally well. Plasty’s condition right now has stabilized and is hoped to make a speedy recovery soon.

“I will be going over regularly to the SPCA kennel to keep an eye on him. I would like to thank SPCA KK for their kind assistance in housing Plasty during his period of rest and recuperation. I would also like to thank the kind-hearted wildlife officer who had alerted us on the plight of Plasty,” added Nabila.