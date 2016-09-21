Ex-Melaka CM pays fine, apologises to Sultan Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Thamby Chik was fined RM1,900 in default three months imprisonment by the Sessions Court yesterday, for making an offensive comment about Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah.

The former Melaka chief minister pleaded guilty before judge Slamat Yahya to committing the offence via his Facebook account, Rahim Tamby Chik, at Istana Mestika, Jalan Permata 7/1 here, about 8am on Sept 25, 2015.

Abdul Rahim, 65, settled the fine and also tendered a public apology to Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Amir, besides expressing remorse for his action.

Before meting out the sentence, the judge chided Abdul Rahim for his action, saying, he should rightly respect and uphold the constitutional monarchy established under the Federal Constitution.

Abdul Rahim had earlier claimed trial to an original charge of posting a seditious claim in his facebook account that the Raja Muda of Selangor was an apostate.

However, deputy public prosecutor Datuk Nik Suhaimi Nik Sulaiman who led the prosecution withdrew the charge after Abdul Rahim pleaded guilty to the alternative charge.

DPP Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar and DPP Afzainizam Abdul Aziz were also in the prosecution team while counsel Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin represented Abdul Rahim.

Lawyer Datuk Salehuddin Saidin held a watching brief for Istana Selangor. — Bernama