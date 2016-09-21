Exciting week for finalists before Sept 29 finals

The 19 finalists with Bintang Megamall management team and members of the organising committee after the final selection for Miss Miri Tourism City 2016 here recently. The Tourism City Pageant Company team.

MIRI: A week of exciting activities awaits 19 finalists of the inaugural Miss Miri Tourism City 2016 before the grand finale on Sept 29.

The final selection was held at Bintang Megamall here recently.

The finalists are Nunda Krisping (Bidayuh/Kayan), 29, Brenda Yeo (Chinese/Iban/Indian), 20, Cristine Yee (Kayan),18, Suzienly Alice (Sebob), 23, Sharon Ubung (Kayan/Chinese), 22, Biviana Leong (Iban), 24, Ain Nisya (Iban),19, Agnes Berangan (Iban), 21, Martina Huang (Chinese/Iban), 18, Cindy Unting (Iban),21, Phillissia Philip (Iban), 21, Kam Ka Li (Chinese), 24, Menie Sbuan (Iban), 21, Vinnylya Awing (Kayan),18, Emylin Nillian (Sebob), 28, Eyvonne Lawai (Kenyah), 20, Joanne Duke (Bidayuh), 22, Eva Lau (Chinese), 23, and Ho Li Tin (Chinese),19.

They were picked from over 50 applicants screened from more than 100 entry forms received by the organisers throughout the city.

The 19 finalists chosen, based on physical appearance, personality, talent and intelligence, will vie for the title at the grand finals at Miri Civic Centre on Sept 29.

“Miss Miri Tourism City encourages young women to promote tourist sites in the city and recognises individuals who play vital roles in the development of domestic tourism in one way or another.

“It’s a creative beauty and talent competition with a mission to revitalise tourism in the state through beauty while searching to discover future national personalities, brand ambassadors, business women, movie stars and super models,” a spokesperson said.

The competition seeks a winner with grace and poise, and is articulate with sound knowledge of Sarawak and its tourism-related subjects.

“Apart from physical appearance, the winner must possess talent, a friendly disposition, charm and has confidence to be our tourism ambassador,” he added.

The winner of Miss Miri Tourism City will walk away with a cash prize of RM3,000, while first and second runner-ups will take home RM2,000 and RM1,000 respectively. The top three winners will also receive a sash, crown and bouquet of flowers.

Subsidiary titles include Miss Social Media, Miss Body Beautiful, Miss Club Celebrities, Best in Photoshoot Challenge, Miss Public Favorite, Miss Photogenic, Best in Promoting Montage, and Best Team.

This inaugural beauty pageant is organised by Tourism City Pageant Company with support from Miri City Council.

Prior to the grand finals and coronation night, the finalists will go through a pageant week from Sept 23 to 28 during which they will promote places of interests in Miri.

There will be photoshoot challenges, talent shows, Bintang Mega Mall challenges, meeting with Miri Mayor and a full rehearsal a day before the grand finals.

Members of the public who wish to attend the grand finals of the Miss Miri Tourism City 2016 competition can purchase tickets from the organiser at 019-4691176 (Sebastian) or 010-7713680 (Wanda). Tickets are priced at RM600 to RM800 per table or RM60 per seat. Gallery seats are also available at RM20 and RM30 with no food.

For more information on Miss Miri Tourism City 2016, visit their official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tcpcmyy to keep updated.