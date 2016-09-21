Forum highlights RWMF’s success story

KUCHING: The Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) took centre stage at the Asian MICE Forum (AMF) where it was presented as a leading international music event in Asia.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) acting chief executive officer Mary Wan Mering gave the talk during a panel discussion entitled ‘Gamification in Destination Marketing’ at the AMF held in Taipei, Taiwan earlier this month.

STB in a statement yesterday said that ‘gamification’ has become the keyword in event planning as of late, as traditional one-way events were being abandoned by event-goers who considered two-way or interactive events such as RWMF to be far superior.

“In a sense, we were years before our time, as we’ve been placing interactivity and inclusion as the core of the RWMF since 1998,” highlighted Mary Wan during her presentation to some 700 industry members.

She pointed out that the gamification of events has become the new tactic of event organisers to create a deeper connection and a fonder memory in participants, instilling in them a sense of ownership over the event.

“By involving the crowds in workshops and tutorials, they are not just attending an event, they are becoming a part of that event, and in doing so that event becomes a part of their identity. They will always return,” she explained.

The impact of an interactive event goes further than just customer satisfaction, as it has also aided the RWMF in its main objective; which is cultural art and music appreciation, conservation and revival.

RWMF has been voted as one of the top 25 World Music Festivals by Songlines Magazine for six years in a row and has achieved various international events and public relations awards over the past 19 years.

Other events which shared the panel were Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival in Tainan, Taiwan, listed as the third largest folk celebration in the world; the regionally famous Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan; and the attractive Chartres Festival of Light in France.

“Our home-grown event sat on par with events in Taiwan, Japan and France. We came a long way from humble beginnings. We are overjoyed to see RWMF getting the recognition it deserves,” said Mary Wan.

The AMF is an established international platform for Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Exhibitions (MICE) experts to discuss their industry challenges and solutions, with over 6,000 attendees to date over the past 10 years.

It was organised by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and commissioned by the Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs.