Hard work, determination pay off for longhouse folk

Tuai Rumah Suing Ensan Rose Tuba Junai Giman Salang (fourth right) and others during a visit to Rh Suing Ensan recently. The logging road to the dam site. Salang (middle) inspecting the pump house of the Micro Hydro System in Rumah Suing Ensan, Ulih Kemalih, Julau while Tuai Rumah Suing (second left) and others look on. The women can now carry out their traditional activities at night. The 24-hour electricity supply to Rh Suing Ensan enables children to study better.

SIBU: The folk of Rh Suing Ensan, Ulu Kemalih in Julau had been through difficulties for many years and every difficulty was a driving force for them to work a little harder to thrive.

In 2014, when they were given a project that promised them 24-hour electricity supply, they knew this could be a ‘big break’ for them – on condition that they worked hard on it.

Not only the men were excited, the project even prompted the women to walk the extra mile alongside their families to complete it.

Juggling between household chores and preparing meals for the family, they also followed their husbands to build the micro hydro dam, a community-based project initiated by iM Sarawak.

The construction started in June 2014 and was completed in December that same year through gotong-royong concept.

The tuai rumah’s wife, Junai Giman, 50, said the project was worth every hard work they put in as they were now enjoying the fruit of their determination.

“I am very happy with the project; compared to previous years, our houses are brighter at night, we can store meat and vegetables inside the fridge.

“We used to hand-wash our clothes, now we can use the washing machine,” she said.

Junai and most of the women woke up early to cook breakfast for their families and followed the men to work on the dam.

They would go home before afternoon to cook lunch.

“This is gotong-royong, so we do it together. We carried the sands, the rocks and the cement to the project site,” she pointed out.

Junai is especially happy with the electricity supply as the women could now carry out traditional activities at night such as Marek Empang (beading), tikar weaving and other handicraft works.

For her, this is particularly important as it would enable them to hone their skills in making traditional handicrafts and preserve a part of their culture.

TR Suing, 67, said wives and their children helped out in the project, enabling it to be completed on time.

“We had to carry 700 bags of cement to the dam site, it was hard work, but everyone was very cooperative; husbands and wives, our children, everyone came to help to finish the work,” he enthused.

He said the longhouse folk could now save money for their children’s education, house repairs and to purchase better food.

He said he had come up with a duty rooster for the residents in maintaining the dam.

The 14-door longhouse is only accessible via logging road from Sibu town, a journey of about five hours’ drive.

Before this, the longhouse folk depended on individual diesel generators that cost each family between RM250 and RM350 a month for only three to four hours of electricity a night.

It was a burden for them as most of them were farmers who depended highly on sale of pepper for income.

Suing would never forget the hardship the longhouse folk went through especially before the road.

In fact, he looked back with pride that despite the hardship, the longhouse folk managed to do their best and looked up for one another.

“Our children performed well in school and some even went to university despite the difficulties we had,” he enthused.

Rose Tuba, 23, a student majoring in social work in Unimas was particularly proud of the community spirit that the longhouse folk had shown, whether in building the dam or repairing the longhouse and any other longhouse activities.

“The longhouse folk here had always shown a great community spirit, and I am particularly inspired and touched by their willingness and their spirit in building the dam.

“I really hope that other students may be inspired by this story and strive hard to improve instead of looking at difficulties as obstacles for us to aim higher,” she pointed out.

Rose particularly remembered the time when she had to walk four hours through the jungle to get to her school as there was no road.

“We walked through jungle terrain, past the stream. The logging road was only there two years ago; I was already in the university at that time,” she said.

She also recalled that she could only do revision for two hours at night because there was no electricity.

She went to SK Ulu Entabai, SMK Pakan and did her Form 6 in SMK Bandar Bintangor.

She is the fourth from Rh Suing to have entered university.

Rose was involved in the construction of the dam when she came home during semester break.

“I helped the others to cook, carry the water, the sand. It was an amazing feeling that we came together and worked together to finish the project so that the people here can have better life instead of continuing with the hardships that we all went through,” she said.

Meanwhile, iM Sarawak is a social development initiative led by the 1Malaysia Sarawak Advisory Council (1MSAC) to help improve the quality of life of various communities throughout the state, in line with the principles of 1Malaysia.

It is designed to bring long-term sustainable benefits to the people, focusing primarily on improving quality of life, education and sports.

The 1MSAC was formed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to advise him on the needs of the communities in Sarawak. The 1MSAC is chaired by Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum.

The 1MSAC gathers inputs from the people and various government agencies to identify and propose projects under the iM Sarawak banner.

The iM Sarawak projects are community-based projects carried out by public and private organisations which include Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia; Yayasan 1MDB; Sarawak State Education Department; Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd; Minerals and Geoscience Department, Sarawak; Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture; Rotary Club, My Kasih Foundation, Ceria Group, as well as local individuals who contribute time and expertise towards the projects.