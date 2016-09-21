Identify new Galaxy Note7 with green battery icon — Samsung

KUALA LUMPUR: Samsung has introduced a green battery icon to help users identify the new Galaxy Note7 devices.

Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) Sdn Bhd said Samsung had begun replacing the Galaxy Note7 with a battery manufacturing standard.

“To help users easily understand if they have a new device and use their new Galaxy Note7 with confidence, the company has introduced a green battery icon that has been included in three specific software changes,” it said in a statement here, yesterday.

According to the statement, the new green battery icon would be visible on three places, namely the Status Bar, the Always On display screen and the Power Off prompt screen, which could be accessed by long pressing the power key.

Additionally, users could also easily check if they are using the new Galaxy Note7 by looking for a square symbol on the label of the packaging box.

On Sept 5, it was reported that Samsung had stopped all sales of the Galaxy Note7, after 35 cases were reported globally as of Sept 1, over an issue related to the battery cell.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our customers and we strongly urge Galaxy Note7 users to immediately participate in the replacement programme based on local availability,” SME added in the statement.

It said customers in Malaysia, who own Galaxy Note 7, could replace their current device with a new one beginning Sept 29 onwards. Customers can contact the Samsung Malaysia Careline at 1800-88-7799 for any assistance. — Bernama