‘Implement programmes that foster multiracial unity’

TANJUNG MALIM: Universities in the country have been urged to draw up approaches and implement programmes that could boost multiracial relations, understanding and unity.

Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim said education and educational institutions played an important role as a medium and platform to build and foster unity among the people.

“Therefore, it is important that attention be given to factors such as openness, tolerance, mutual respect and understanding, and accepting differences especially on issues involving religion and culture,” she said.

Tuanku Zara was speaking at the 18th convocation ceremony of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) at Sultan Azlan Shah Campus, Proton City, here, yesterday.

At the convocation this time, 9,304 graduands received their diplomas and degrees, while former Education director-general Tan Sri Alimuddin Mohd Dom was conferred an honorary doctorate in Education Management.

Tuanku Zara, who is also UPSI chancellor, expressed hope that the new graduates would assist in building Malaysia as a nation with a united populace that is loyal to King and country.

She said since the country’s independence 59 years ago, the spirit of one nation-one people had been instilled in members of society who were from different religious, ethnic, cultural and language backgrounds.

Tuanku Zara also reminded the graduands to value the services and sacrifices of various parties in directly and indirectly ensuring their success in realising their dreams.

“Appreciate the moral, material and spiritual support of your parents and family members, the earnestness of your lecturers in imparting knowledge, the commitment of the university’s management, and the university’s support by providing you with various facilities and comfort,” she said.

On UPSI, Tuanku Zara said the university which began as Sultan Idris Training College (SITC) had produced many of the country’s independence fighters through their articles and literary works, educating the masses and through voluntary organisations and political parties.

“The SITC had a significant historical link to the country’s struggle for independence and had produced many among the intelligentsia of the pre-independence era.

“The spirit of realisation to uplift the people’s lot was ignited here. The voice calling for this land to be freed from the shackles of colonialism and to rise as an independent nation also rang loud here,” Tuanku Zara said. — Bernama