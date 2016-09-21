International-standard pool requested for Miri

Dr Roland points to the roof gutter that requires maintenance. Photo shows the vandalised public phone at the swimming pool building. A drain in front of the building is clogged with litter.

MIRI: A swimming pool of international standard should be built in Miri says Dr Roland Dom Mattu.

The politician as well as obstetrician and gynaecologist said it is sad that Miri’s only public swimming pool, which opened in the late 1980s, has been poorly maintained.

“This swimming pool is not only used by members of public, it is also a venue for swimming competitions as well as swimming training centre for the Miri swimmers,” he said when met at the Miri Public Swimming Pool on Monday.

The pool was closed over the weekend because of a crack in one of its three centrifugal pumps, which led the water to turn green.

According to Dr Roland, the showers and toilet facilities also require urgent maintenance.

“Looking at the current condition of the pool facility, I’m very sad because it is truly demoralising our children’s spirit in the swimming sports field.

“If we are aiming for the Olympics, how are our athletes going to train in such a facility with poor conditions?

“There is nothing to be proud of if we have visitors who use the pool either for competitions or for recreation,” he complained.

A check on Monday found the roof gutter, drainage and vandalised public phone requiring attention as well.

When contacted, manager Chong Suk Thing said the crack on the pump affected the suction power of the centrifugal pumps and as such the pool had to close temporarily on Saturday and Sunday.

The pool is open on Tuesdays to Fridays from 4pm until 9pm, while on weekends the opening hours are from 9am until 9pm.

It is closed on Mondays and public holidays.

The entrance fee is RM1 per adult and 50 sen per child.