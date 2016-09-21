Jack Chang, Yee Jo for world taijiquan meet

KUCHING: Two Sarawak athletes will be representing Malaysia at the 2nd World Taijiquan Championships in Warsaw, Poland from Oct 14-20.

Both Loh Jack Chang from Miri and Audrey Chan Yee Jo from Kuching will be making their debut in the world meet.

Jack Chang, 29, who recently completed his MBA at University Putra, is looking to do well in Warsaw after winning a silver in taijiquan at the 9th Asian Wushu Championships in Taoyuan City, Taiwan from Sept 5-9.

“Yes, I will try my best to win a medal for Malaysia,” he said.

Jack Chang will be competing in the 42-movement taijiquan, 42-movement taijijian and Wu style taijiquan while Audrey’s events will be the 42-movement taijiquan, 42-movement taijijian and Wu style taijiquan.

Other team members are Loh Choon How (men) and Ng Shin Yii, Chan Lu Yi and Sydney Chin Y Xuan (women).

The team is managed by former national coach Yoong Thong Foong and guided by China coach Zhou Bin and Lim Yew Fai.

Accompanying the team is judge Tan Ching Fung.

Meanwhile, in a simple ceremony at Wisma OCM in Kuala Lumpur last Sunday, Wushu Federation of Malaysia (WFM) president Allen Wong Siew Poh handed over the national flag to the team.

Also present were WFM deputy president Dato Hng Ban Choon and officials.