Jeff Ooi out on police bail after questioning

GEORGE TOWN: Following four hours of questioning from 2.30pm yesterday, DAP MP for Jelutong Jeff Ooi Chuan Aun was released on police bail for a month over alleged insensitive remarks against the late Datuk Dr Haron Din.

Ooi’s lawyer, RSN Rayer when met by reporters outside the police station, said that he was unsure if Ooi will be called again by the police in the future over his alleged insensitive remarks over the passing of the late PAS Spiritual Leader.

He is alleged to have posted on his Twitter account: “Adios Harun Din. Let There Be Peace”.

“We do not know that, but we will give full cooperation to police on this case,” Rayer said .

The DAP lawmaker is being investigated under Section 298 (A) of the Penal Code for committing offences against religions and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or services.

Rayer also said that Dang Wangi police officers and local police on behalf of the Johor Bahru police had questioned Ooi on his alleged rude remarks during the four-hour investigation.

“We have given our cooperation like how it was demanded by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and during the four hours we were in (at the station), the police officers had treated us well,” he said.

Ooi, however, remained mum when asked by reporters if he would like to comment on the matter. — Bernama