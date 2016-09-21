Joint anti-dengue campaign on Thursday

MARUDI: The anti-dengue campaign jointly organised by SMK Marudi and Marudi District Council (MDC) will be launched at 7.30am on Sept 22 at Marudi Town Square here.

MDC chairman Edward Mendai will officiate at the ceremony.

Speaking at a press conference here yesterday, Mendai called on all residents of Marudi to come to the Town Square to witness the launching ceremony and join the working party together with officers from the Health Department.

He said the objective of the campaign is to clean the surroundings and rid the town of mosquito breeding grounds.

Other activities of the day, he added, would include a colouring contest for Primary 6 pupils from SJK Sg Jaong, SJK Chung Hua, SK Good Shepherd and SK Datu Sharif Hamid, and lucky draws.

Meanwhile, Marudi Hospital health officer Dr Nelson Richard Seling said the operation to rid the town of dengue and Zika will be done at 44 shophouse units.

He said the operation will involve monitoring and inspection by health officers who will be divided into groups.

Those found harbouring mosquito breeding grounds would be advised and might be fined RM500, he said.

Among those present at the press conference were MDC secretary Petrick Linggi Taboh, teacher in charge of the campaign John Liew and Dr Nelson Richard Seling.