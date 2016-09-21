Kalaka state assemblyman safe and sound: Lawas OCPD

LAWAS: Friends and family of Kalaka state assemblyman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz were relieved to hear that he was safe and sound after being incommunicado in the Lawas interior for 24 hours.

Lawas OCPD DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said Lawas police managed to contact the wife of the driver assigned to Abdul Wahab at noon today (Sept 21), learning that they were still stuck in the interior due to heavy rain at Long Kenayeh.

According to Lawas police, Abdul Wahab arrived on Sept 19 and was supposed to fly back to Kuching from Kota Kinabalu – three hours’ drive from Lawas – at noon yesterday (Sept 20).

The former Assistant Minister of Housing was on a private visit to the rural area of Long Kenayeh in Ulu Pengalih when he was stranded by bad weather and poor road conditions there.

Abdul Wahab was reported to be with his eldest son on an Alumni UITM Sarawak programme there and was headed to Long Kenayeh after the event for a private visit.

The OCPD said an SAR operation to Long Kenayeh was not mounted due to the slippery road condition due to the heavy rain in the interior.

As of 4pm today, Abdul Wahab and his son have arrived in Lawas town and are resting at their hotel.