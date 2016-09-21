KFH considers expanding its Sarawak operations

Adenan (third right) with Power (third left), Wee (second right) and other Kuwait Finance House (Malaysia) delegates during the courtesy call. Adenan shakes hands with Hiroko during her courtesy call.

KUCHNG: Kuwait Finance House (Malaysia) Berhad the second largest Islamic bank in the world, will consider expanding its operations in Sarawak.

It has two branches in Sarawak at present – in Satok (Kuching) and Tanjung Manis, the only banking facility available in Tanjung Manis halal hub.

Its chief executive officer David Power told the media this after paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

He said there were 15 branches throughout Malaysia since its establishment in 2006, two of them in Sarawak. He added they were evaluating the performance of the two existing branches here first before considering to set up another branch.

“What is certain is that the Satok branch is performing at a satisfactory level.

“There are no plans at the moment to set up additional branches in the state but to focus on the development of its Tanjung Manis branch to support the state government in developing the halal hub.”

On the courtesy call, Power said it was meant to convey to the chief minister KFH’s commitment in supporting the halal industry here by providing financial facilities and have more business engagement with Sarawakians, particularly local industry players in Tanjung Manis.

The bank’s chief operating officer David Wee Kim Peng, deputy chief executive office Nor Azzam Abdul Jalil and its Satok branch manager Taib Kipli were also present at the courtesy call.

The chief minister also received a courtesy call from Hiroko Matsuo the Japan Consular Officer for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.