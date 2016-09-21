KLIA2 returns among key points for PSC hike

KUCHING: Enabling Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to earn an adequate return for its investment in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2), standardising the domestic passenger service charges (PSC) and normalising the international PSC in line with regional airports are key arguments supporting a PSC hike.

According to RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd (RHB Research), there has been no increase in PSC to compensate MAHB for the group’s RM4 billion investment in KLIA2.

The research house noted that in line with improved service offerings versus the old low-cost carrier terminal (LCCT), MAHB’s costs have risen post the commencement of operations at KLIA2 in May 2014, which dragged profits lower.

It further noted that core profit from Malaysia fell to RM169 million in 2014 versus RM318 to 412 million profit in 2011-13.

“With the exception of KLIA2 (RM6 per pax), all Malaysian airports have a standardised domestic PSC of RM9 per pax,” it said.

“International PSC for KLIA2 is not only below that of KLIA, but also way below the average international PSC of RM72 per pax for Asean airports.”

RHB Research expected KLIA2’s PSC to be brought in line with all other Malaysian airports over two years through RM1.50 per pax increases each in 2017 and 2018.

For international PSC at KLIA2, the research house estimated RM10 per pax increases each in 2017-2018.

“Despite the increase, international PSC at KLIA2 will be RM13 per pax below the international PSC at KLIA and RM20 per pax below the average for Asean airports,” it said.

Amidst continuing weakness in international tourist arrivals in Turkey and international traffic at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen (ISG) airport in Turkey, RHB Research trimmed ISG’s 2017F to 2018F passenger traffic by one to two per cent.

In addition, the research house lowered long-term traffic at ISG airport by three to six per cent amidst risks of international traffic being diverted to Istanbul New Airport starting 2019.

On top of KLIA2’s PSC hike and lower traffic estimate at ISG airport, RHB Research adjusted earnings to reflect revised euro/ringgit estimates and the extension of a RM180 million contract for facility management services at Hamad International Airport at Doha.

The research house thus lifted 2017F to 2018F profit by 48 to 67 per cent.

Despite continuing weakness in Turkey, RHB Research believed a PSC hike in Malaysia will act as a major re-rating catalyst for the stock.

All in, RHB Research upgraded to ‘buy’ on MAHB while its discounted cash flow (DCF)-based target price rose to RM7.60 per share after factoring in a PSC hike.

The research house’s target price implied 2017 equity value (EV)/earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) (adjusted) of 13.8-fold, 11 per cent below the peer average.