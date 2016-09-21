Lan Berambeh programme on Oct 15 at PWTC

Taib (eighth right) receives the courtesy call from Persatuan Anak Sarawak Semenanjung Advisory Council and Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2016 main committee, headed by Riot (eighth left). Adenan (centre) during the briefing with Persatuan Anak Sarawak Semenanjung Advisory Council and Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2016 main committee at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

KUCHING: Members of the Persatuan Anak Sarawak Semenanjung Advisory Council and Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2016 main committee paid a courtesy call on Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem yesterday.

The delegation – led by Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem, who is also the organising chairman of this year’s event – went to invite the Head of State and chief minister to attend the programme to be held at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur this Oct 15.

The visitors first went to the Chief Minister’s Office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here to inform Adenan on the rundown of the Lan Berambeh 2016 programme, which would gather Sarawakians who are based in Peninsular Malaysia.

The delegates then proceeded to meet Taib at the Astana.

Also present during the courtesy visit were Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusuf and Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri.

The delegation comprised Minister in Prime Minister Department Datuk Joseph Entulu, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyalau Badak, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman and other dignitaries.