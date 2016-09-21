Lawas paddlers shine at national dragon boat race in Putrajaya

Sarawak Dragon B paddlers in a group photo. Liaw (sixth left) and his charges.

LAWAS: Homegrown paddlers created an impressive splash at the National Dragon Boat Closed Competition 2016 in Putrajaya last weekend, having outraced other finalists of the 22-paddler category.

Sarawak Dragon B – the majority of paddlers are from Sundar Sub-District and Kampung Sinampuan here – beat Sarawak A from Kuching and Team Pulau Pinang in the 22-paddler category showdown at the Putrajaya Water Sports Complex Precinct 6.

Sarawak Dragon B also placed first runner-up in the 12-paddler category at the competition, which was run in conjunction with this year’s Malaysia Day celebration.

Team manager Liaw Chin Aik was delighted by with the success and achievement of Lawas-bred paddlers, whom he regarded as being ‘on par with other top national teams’.

“My charges, who are mostly young paddlers under the local Sinampuan team, have indeed proven their mettle when it comes to competing at national and regional level.

“The team previously emerged champion of the Sabah Dragon Boat Race in Kota Kinabalu, as well as the ‘Marathon Champion’ at the Brunei Regatta 2013.

“This group of paddling talents from Lawas District has shown that they are a force to be reckoned with. The Putera Kuala Lawas and Punang teams have also been making waves at both local and regional boat racing scenes,” said Liaw.

He believed that his charges would go all out in making their presence felt at the annual Sarawak Regatta in Kuching this year, scheduled for November.