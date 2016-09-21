MCC asked to consider building public harbour

Luconia Shoals, near Miri, is an angler’s paradise. A local angler shows off his catch.

MIRI: The Miri City Council (MCC) led by Mayor Adam Yii has been asked to consider constructing a public harbour here.

Miri Anglers Club (MAC) chairman Ting Thung Hing said he hoped Yii and his new team of councillors would

consider the long-standing request to cater to thousands of local and visiting anglers annually.

“From our effort in organising deep sea fishing competitions at an international scale, MAC has attracted hundreds of anglers from all over the country as well as foreign countries like China, Norway, Great Britain and New Zealand.

“It is just sad and embarrassing to see that Miri waters are a great attraction to foreign anglers and tourists, but there is no one decent harbour for loading and unloading,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Currently, the club rents Marina Bay for international events.

“Most fishing tours and local anglers are using the temporary harbour, which belongs to a village along Miri River. Not only is it not nice looking, it may also cause accidents with one misstep.

“Imagine what the tourists would think of Miri when they see our so-called harbour, it could really ruin the city’s reputation as a vibrant resort city,” he complained.

He suggested a harbour at the river mouth would be an ideal location for both large and small boats.

Ting added that MAC had paid a courtesy call on Yii and briefed him on the idea.

“Mayor Yii even suggested us to organise a study trip to Peninsular Malaysia to visit the harbours there as well as to

learn more about the way to promote our fishing sports.

“It gives us the strength and inspiration that we, perhaps, could pursue another idea of promoting Miri city as the fishing haven and resort city,” he said.