Men shy away from hospital’s health programme

KAPIT: Men seemed to shy away from the Kapit Hospital’s prostate health awareness programme over the weekend.

It is understood that only eight men attended the programme held in collaboration with the Sarawak General Hospital’s Urology Specialist Clinic.

This was the first time the hospital offered free consultations on the problem, which usually requires travelling to Sibu Hospital.

Kapit Hospital director Dr Hii King Ching explained that after the age of 45, prostate enlargement tends to occur and will eventually lead to obstructed flow of urination.

She said most cases could be addressed through medication prescribed by a urologist or through surgical intervention if required.

Results for the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) will be available in a months’ time as blood samples need to be sent to Kuching for testing.

One programme participant, who only wished to be identified as Ajang, thanked Kapit Hospital for holding the programme.

“Since there’s no specialist in Kapit, to visit specialists in Sibu or Kuching is a lot of money, which I cannot afford.

“So I delayed (seeing a doctor) until this campaign. Through this programme, it actually helps the locals a lot, especially those from rural and lower income groups, to see the specialists,” he said.

He called on the hospital to continue organising similar specialist clinics in future.