Ministry eyes Budget 2017 perks to automate sector

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities hopes the 2017 Budget would offer more incentives to automate the commodity sector, said its Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong.

He said the ministry received requests, especially from the downstream industry, to help boost productivity and reduce dependence on foreign labour.

“The worker shortage issue is a problem for all industries in the commodity sector.

“For example, the rubber industry needs about 16,000 foreign workers now.

“Thus, the ministry emphasises the need to automate the sector to avoid over-dependence on foreign workers,” he said.

Mah said this after the ministry’s dialogue session with representatives of the commodity industry here yesterday.

The two-day dialogue involves 94 associations and industries in the upstream and downstream sectors of the commodity sector.

Mah said one of the issues raised at the dialogue session was the harmonisation of the crude palm oil export rate between Malaysia and Indonesia via the Council of Palm Oil Producer Countries.

He said Malaysia and Indonensia would discuss the matter after getting feedback from industry players.

Mah said the water supply issue in Selangor was raised, especially by the rubber industry players which had too many factories in the state.

“For the rubber glove industry, with exports of close to RM10 billion a year, the water supply problem would affect output.

“The ministry has informed the state government of the problem,” he said.

To overcome the problem, Mah said, the ministry has also encouraged rubber-based industry players to set up factories in Kedah Rubber City.

“The 600-hectare is in the process of building the infrastructure now.

“The city in Bukit Ketapang, Padang Terap, is situated in an ideal location with many facilities for rubber industry,” he said.

Mah said the government has allocated RM300 million for the project in Budget 2016. — Bernama