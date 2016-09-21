Ministry to assist in branding of Adan rice — Uggah

KUCHING: The Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy will assist the Bario community in branding Adan rice to prove that it is produced in the highlands.

Its minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also deputy chief minister, however acknowledged there were various issues involved including certification of the rice.

“We will assist in some form of certification to certify the rice is from the region. A lot of rice are produced that are of similar quality.

“Unless it is certified, somebody will sell the same rice but not of same quality as Adan rice from Bario,” he pointed out, adding that the branding could be in the form of a logo on the packaging.

He was responding to questions from reporters on the request of the community to have Adan Rice certification, after representing the chief minister to officiate at the Alliance of the Indigenous Peoples in the Highlands of Borneo (Formadat) symposium at a leading hotel here yesterday.

On marketing of Adan Rice, Uggah believed that farmers have done the marketing well themselves, as there is a big demand for it now.

“I have asked the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and the Agriculture Department to work out a mechanism to market rural products. Not only from Bario, but from all over rural areas.

“Currently there is a disconnect between supply and demand, where some places have a lot of supply while others don’t. Farmers don’t have the facilities to send to the markets.

“The immediate issue we hope to resolve is to connect between supply and demand. We hope to have the programme implemented end of the year,” he said.