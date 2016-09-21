More football fields needed — KDFA

KUCHING: To tap young talent and for football to flourish, more public football fields are needed. Kuching Division Football Association (KDFA) president Rakawi Ibrahim made this call during a press conference at Sarawak Plaza Shopping Complex here yesterday.

The development of football and other sports will be hindered without adequate facilities. Currently, available football fields are also not so accessible for young people to use, he added.

Rakawi hoped that the state government can provide such facilities in every housing estate and new townships.

Local councils, he believed, can also play important roles in this regard.

Lea Sports Centre (LSC) managing director Raymond Sim Hee Pang, who also spoke, would like to see a revival of interest in the game among the Chinese community.

“This is the national number one sport and a way to promote unity among races and especially youth in city and rural areas,” he said.

“Kuching was never short of talented Chinese footballers in the past and it’s high time to revive football in the Chinese community and KDFA can assist in this area.”