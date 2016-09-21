MPOB consistently focusing on R&D of new inventions

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is consistently focusing on research and development of new inventions and machines, of which many appliances have been introduced into the industry.

Its chairman Datuk Wira Ahmad Hamzah said with the setting up of the Farm Mechanisation Centre (FMC), MPOB is committed in developing new technologies in farm mechanisation to fulfill the requirements of the plantation sector.

“With the FMC, efforts have been intensified in developing appropriate machines.

“We are also carrying out research in inventing and modifying machines and tools to ease fieldwork and improve plantation efficiency and labour performances.

“MPOB’s efforts have so far resulted in the creation of over 35 inventions, including Cantas, Grabber, Motorcycle Trailer, Rhynio and Beluga, several of them have been commercialised,” he said in his opening address at the Oil Palm Mechanisation Seminar here yesterday.

Ahmad said the oil palm plantation operations from harvesting, evacuation of fresh fruit bunches, loading to mainline transport, fertiliser applications and pesticide control, were being successfully mechanised.

“We can say with satisfaction that the farm mechanisation in the oil palm industry has made some breakthroughs, greatly improving the quality of life of the workforce,” he said. — Bernama