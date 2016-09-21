Musclemen to get crowd roaring at Bike Fest

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Entries for Mr Bikers Fitness Samarahan 2016 are still accepted up to this Friday.

The bodybuilding contest will be among the highlights of this year’s 5th Samarahan Bike Fest (SBF) at Aiman Mall in Taman Desa Ilmu here from Sept 23-25.

The event is organised by Tegar Bikers Motor Club Sarawak which is collaborating with Iron Hardcore Gym.

“It may be a physique competition, but this is a platform where we can identify potential bodybuilding stars who would continue the legacy of Sarawak bodybuilding,” said Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) secretary Andy Ismail.

“It is also a positive development, where bodybuilding competitions are becoming more vibrant through the incorporation of interesting themes like having the contestants come out in biker’s attire.

“We’re also very encouraged by the increased participation of organisations and companies like Tegar Bikers, Iron Hardcore Gym and Aiman Mall in making Sarawak bodybuilding scene more exciting,” he added.

The bodybuilders will compete in two height categories — under and above 170cm.

They are encouraged to be creative in their interpretation of a biker’s attire such as wearing head bandana, leather pants, boots as well as other biker’s accessories like wrist and neck chains, or sunglasses.

However, they are required to leave their upper torso bare and applied with tanning cream for the judging.

The top three in each category will walk away with RM500, RM300 and RM200 while those who finish fourth and fifth will pocket RM100.

Registration will be conducted at the venue’s main stage beginning 8am this Saturday while the competition will commence at 10am. The grand final will kick off at 9.30pm. Malaysia’s rock musician Awie will be making an appearance.

Registration fee is RM30 and forms can be obtained from Iron Hardcore Gym here, Mohd Zulkarnain (013-8455 111) or Andy (012-886 2220).