New project to serve as model for municipal landscaping in Sarawak

BINTULU: The three phases of an integrated landscaping project to be constructed at the ground of the old airport here will serve as a reference for landscape developments by other municipals in the state.

National Landscape Department deputy director-general (development) Rotina Mohd Daik said this would be a pilot project for the municipal landscape development programme in Sarawak.

“The construction for this new iconic landscape project is expected to start by end of this year after the documentation is completed,” she said at a public engagement session for the proposed development of this municipality at Wisma Bintulu yesterday.

Bintulu is among five municipalilties selected for the landscape development programme – the other four are Tawau in Sabah, Pekan (Pahang), Batu Pahat (Johor) and Alor Setar (Kedah).

The first phase of the project costs RM10 million and among the areas involved are the festival park at the old Bintulu airport, the State Legislative Assembly clock tower and the landscape along Jalan Abang Galau.

The second and third phases will cover Boulevard No 1 (in front of Bintulu Paragon) and Boulevard No 2 (venue of the annual kite festival), respectively.

“For this purpose, we believe that it is important to engage the public and get feedback from the locals to ensure that the facility will be fully utilised by the public upon its completion,” Rotina said, adding that in previous cases, some recreational parks were not fully utilised by the public.

The session was attended by over 300 people representing various federal and state government agencies and departments, the private sector, educational institutions, local communities, political parties, associations and non-governmental organisations.

Meanwhile Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) assistant general manager (environment section) Wan Ibrahim Wan Ali said with its rapid growth, Bintulu would need to give extra attention to those affected by the development.

“We need to listen to the people’s needs and expectations by engaging them.

Today’s event has given them a platform to raise their concern or share ideas with the authorities,” he said.

Wan Ibrahim added that the National Landscape Department had a master plan for landscape development at the old Bintulu airport, and this project would be developed in stages based on government funding.

Meanwhile, Wan Ibrahim also voiced concern over vandalism and other issues like littering here, especially at local public parks and recreational areas.

He thus called on all parties to work together with BDA and other relevant agencies to get people to emphasise cleanliness as their top priority.

“Physical and mental development is important for Bintulu, in line with the slogan ‘Keep Bintulu Clean – Together We Make Bintulu Better’,” he said.