Old Sandakan supermarket razed in fire

The predawn supermarket fire at its height yesterday. Fung Ming Market after the fire.

SANDAKAN: Fung Ming Market, one of the oldest supermarkets in Sandakan, was razed to the ground in a pre-dawn fire yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a call about the fire at the supermarket, located at Mile 8 Labuk Road, at 4.23am. Twenty-seven firemen in five fire engines were immediately despatched to the scene.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Department head Razali Awang Ahmad said the firemen had some difficulties putting out the fire due to low water pressure from the fire hydrant and a tanker. However, the fire was put under control by 5.45am with no reported casualty.

The owner of Fung Ming Market, Chin Gui Ming, said the estimated loss from the fire incident may exceed RM5 million.

“We are very sad to have lost our oldest supermarket (first supermarket out of six branches in Sandakan), as it had many sweet memories over the last 35 years. In consolation though, we plan to rebuild the supermarket at the same spot in the quickest time possible,” he said.

Chin added the cause of the fire had yet to be established and were awaiting investigation to be completed by the authorities.

He was thankful and relieved that no one was hurt in the incident.